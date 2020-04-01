Expansion of Carteret County boatbuilder brings 38 new jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Correct Craft, a Florida company that recently completed an acquisition of Beaufort-based Parker Boats, will create 38 new jobs in an expansion at its Carteret County manufacturing facility.

The company’s plans, announced by North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland, include a capital investment of $1,715,000.

“Even in uncertain times, North Carolina proves to be an unbeatable environment for high-end manufacturing,” Secretary Copeland said. “Today’s announcement highlights our state’s ready-to-go workforce and convenient market access, putting a 21st-century surface on an industry that dates back to North Carolina’s earliest times.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Correct Craft’s decision to expand its Beaufort operations. Salaries of the new jobs will create a $1,216,000 in payroll impact for the community.

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Correct Craft’s expansion in North Carolina.

“Carteret County is a longtime leader in boatbuilding and marine trades, and we continue to build on that legacy,” said N.C. Senator Norman W. Sanderson. “I’m proud of our state and local economic development professionals, who worked hard to bring this competitive project to North Carolina and the Town of Beaufort.”