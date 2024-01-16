GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — At a Pink Hill residence over the weekend, a three-year-old tragically passed away because he gained access to a gun that was loaded and stored inside his home and shot himself.

No charges have been filed, but some may be pending.

In North Carolina, a parent or guardian who has care and control of a minor is held liable for negligent supervision if a minor commits a felony through the use of a gun. This includes if the minor causes personal injury or death to themselves. Anthony Lee of ENC Protective Services says it’s important to educate your children about firearms early.

“Start telling them about gun safety early,” Lee said. “Because that would eliminate a lot of problems and when kids see that it’s not a toy, they kind of stay away from it. Because I think movies, games and a lot of those things have desensitized our youth.”

Home firearm safety is a must if you are a gun owner who leaves your weapon in a home with children around. Bongie Randall is the owner of Precision Aim Tactical and Defense in Greenville. She said they offer a course to provide safety tips and routines you can follow.

“We have a program that we’re both certified for that’s called the NRA Firearm Home Safety,” she said. “In that course, it teaches parents or whoever how to load, unload guns, how to store them, different ways of storing the guns and different things that they need to know to make sure that the gun is cleared when they come into the house.”

North Carolina Law also states that if a firearm is stored or left in a condition in which it can be discharged, the parent or guardian is also criminally liable for a misdemeanor if and when a minor gains access to it. As a precaution, firearm owners need to keep their weapons concealed and protected. The firearm should be in a spot where they can access the firearm only out of extreme necessity.