Experts in the East break down impeachment proceedings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday night the House of Representatives is expected to take a full vote on whether or not to impeach Donald Trump.

Many still have questions on the process, and what it could mean for folks at home.

Experts WNCT spoke with say the vote tonight should fall right along party lines.

“There will be absolutely no surprises at all. This will be a vote that will be almost entirely along party lines,” said Peter Francia, a political science professor at East Carolina University.

Congressman Murphy and Congressman Butterfield both spoke on the house floor.

But, after the vote in the House happens, what comes next?

“We’ll see a trial that will take place in the United States Senate, and the process now shifts to whether the Senate would choose to formally remove President Trump,” said Francia.

The bar for removal from office is pretty high.

“You need 67 out of 100 Senators to agree that the charges brought against President Trump rise to the level of his removal from office,” said Francia.

No matter the outcome of the trial in the Senate, Francia expects this to be a talking point among politicians for at lest the next year.

“There will be other issues of course that both sides will talk about. This won’t be the last time we hear this. It’s not going away. Again, I think both sides will have their own interpretation of events regardless of the outcome,” said Francia.

Francia also said he thinks this could affect voter’s feelings about their friends on the other side of the aisle, increasing the polarization that’s already present.

“I realize for most Americans they have their lives to live and jobs to go to and things to do, but certainly trying to take a minute to watch these events without the filter of somebody else’s interpretation is important,” said Francia.