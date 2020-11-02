Experts say it could take a while for results on election night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With millions of ballots already cast, and millions more expected some people are shifting their focus to counting them, and how long it will take.

“There are elections sometimes where if it’s very close, we won’t know not only on the night of the election or the early part of the next morning, it could be that we may not know for several days or several weeks,” said Dr. Peter Francia, a political science professor with East Carolina University.

Patience.

That’s what experts say will be needed for election night, and beyond.

After all, it can take weeks to get results.

“We had a very close, competitive race for governor between Pat McRory and Roy Cooper,” said Francia. “The governor at the time did not concede the election until December.”

Close margins could mean election officials must make recounts.

“Tuesday night is not official results, and I know depending on the numbers people start declaring winners, but when they’re close you really can’t declare a winner,” said Meloni Wray, Director of Elections in Craven County.

Getting back this year’s large number of absentee ballots could also push back the timeline.

“In North Carolina, we always try to get as many of the absentee by mail ballots counted,” said Wray. “So, most of the results will be available on election night.”

Elections officials say nothing is set in stone until ten days after the election, that’s when results are officially certified.

Even with the wait, experts say there’s a lot to look forward to on election day.

“Tuesday should be celebrated by Americans,” said Francia. “It’s a great moment to be able to watch candidates with competing ideas, different ideas, and put those ideas out there, and people get to express their voice.”

Election experts also say people shouldn’t be worried about the wait.

The process is meant to be careful with the count to make sure every candidate gets a fair shot.