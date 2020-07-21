Experts share heat safety tips

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local experts want to keep people safe from heat exhaustion.

With temperatures in the 100’s this week in the East, it feels sweltering, stifling, and just plain sweaty.

Temperatures this high can be deadly.

“Symptoms people can watch out for is fatigue, maybe getting tired quicker than normal, redness of the skin,” said Jim McArthur, Pitt Co. Dep. Dir. of Emergency Management. “You’re hot and physically exhausted, breathing issues, high temperature.”

Heat exhaustion can set in quickly.

That’s why it’s important to hydrate early, and often.

“Find some shade, a fan or some moving air, and an air conditioner if possible,” said McArthur.

If you are headed outside, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.

The heat hits everyone differently.

Some feel the effects more than others.

“Our small children and our very old succumb to heat differently, maybe faster, but we don’t notice it as quickly, or they’re not as in tune with themselves to know when they’re not feeling well,” said McArthur.

Our furry friends are feeling the heat too.

“Any surface that feels hot to the touch for people is hot for our pets,” said McArthur. “Beach sand, asphalt, concrete, any surface that has sunlight on it right now gets super heated.”

Experts also want to remind people not to leave children or pets in the car when it’s hot, even if the windows are down.

Temperatures can get dangerously high when the car is turned off, and can be fatal.

IF YOU ARE UNDER AN EXTREME HEAT WARNING:

Find air conditioning.

Avoid strenuous activities.

Wear light clothing.

Check on family members and neighbors.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

Never leave people or pets in a closed car.

Here are some steps you can take if you feel a heat-related illness:

HEAT CRAMPS

Signs: Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs

Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs Actions: Go to a cooler location. Remove excess clothing. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Get medical help if cramps last more than an hour.

HEAT EXHAUSTION

Signs: Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, vomiting

Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, vomiting Actions: Go to an air-conditioned place and lie down. Loosen or remove clothing. Take a cool bath. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Get medical help if symptoms get worse or last more than an hour.

HEAT STROKE

Signs: Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees) taken orally Red, hot and dry skin with no sweat Rapid, strong pulse Dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness

Actions: Call 9-1-1 or get the person to a hospital immediately. Cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives.

