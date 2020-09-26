Exploring wildlife at MCB Camp Lejeune

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – MCB Camp Lejeune is known for its service members, tanks and combat equipment. But a recent story from the base is putting something else in the spotlight, the wildlife.

The natural resources department keep tabs on things like animals and plants. That’s why there’s a team of foresters, wildlife and endangered species biologist to keep track of the 156,000 acre base.

Officials say there is wild animals roaming around, because there is so much land at Camp Lejeune.

Common animals include deer, wild turkey, and black bears. There’s also the red cockaded woodpecker, shore birds, and a couple rare pants, all endangered species.

There’s lots of coordinating that goes into balancing Marine Corps needs and following state and federal laws protecting Camp Lejeune’s wild side.

Martin Korenek, MCB Camp Lejeune’s Natural Resources Mgr. said “so we develop standard operating procedures for training that are designed to make sure we don’t violate any rules related to wildlife.”

Experts say the base’s undeveloped land is great for wildlife and they see a lot of it.

As of Friday, officials are still working to find the coyote that attacked four service members. They’re advising people on base to not run late at night.