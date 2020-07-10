Extra caution needed with rip currents

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) Tropical Storm Fay is moving away from North Carolina, but it’s still creating the possibility of rip currents along the Crystal Coast.

Atlantic Beach firefighters say they’re not being called to as many rescues as they have in previous years.

They attribute that to the coronavirus postponing the start of beach season.

But they say the dangers are still there.

They’re telling people who may be caught in a rip current to swim parallel to shore to escape the force of the water.

“We’ve done our part educating people about the dangers of rip currents, so they’re not getting in trouble much in our water and being little more cautious little more essential awareness,” said Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Michael Simpson.

Atlantic beach has more lifeguards this year keeping an eye on people in the water.