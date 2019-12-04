‘Extreme’ shoaling causes reduction in some OBX ferry schedules

The Swan Quarter Ferry sets out towards a devastated Ocracoke, N.C. from Swan Quarter, NC with supplies, generators and other emergency response vehicles and personnel on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Officials in North Carolina say search-and-rescue teams are going door to door to check on people who may be injured or in need of assistance after Hurricane Dorian swamped Ocracoke Island with floodwaters. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — Extreme shoaling in the Pamlico Sound has forced the North Carolina Ferry Division to adjust its ferry schedule to Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke.

Beginning Wednesday, the schedule will be as follows:

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m. and 4 p.m

The shoaling has caused low water conditions around Bigfoot Slough. Only the smaller Sound Class ferries, M/V Carteret and M/V Cedar Island, are able to navigate the channel, NCDOT said in a news release.

The schedule will remain in place until conditions in the channel improve. NCDOT has reached out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to request emergency dredging assistance.

The ferries between Hatteras and Ocracoke are not impacted by the shoaling.