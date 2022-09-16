MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crash early Friday morning killed one student and injured three other University of Mount Olive students, according to the university.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the single-car wreck happened just after 1:15 a.m. on Cricket Ridge Road in Wayne County.

A senior, Peyton Lee, of Four Oaks died from the injuries he suffered in the wreck, according to a statement from the school. Lee was soon to earn his degree in agriculture.

Another senior, Dylan Stacy, was in the car along with junior students Adrienne Crawford and Noah Johnson.

Johnson was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Hospital in Greenville and remains in critical condition, the statement said.

Both Stacy and Crawford were transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital after the crash and have been cleared for release.

In response to the tragic accident, University President Dr. H. Edward Croom made a statement to students, staff and families.

It is an extremely sad day for the University of Mount Olive. We are a close-knit family here at the University, and this has hit us hard. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Lee family, and we uplift all of the others in our prayers. Please be in prayer for all four of these families and for our University family!” University of Mount Olive President Dr. H. Edward Croom

A memorial table has been placed in the lobby of Rodger’s Chapel for Peyton Lee. (Courtesy University of Mount Olive)

A memorial has been placed inside a chapel at the school in honor of Lee.