WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating an incident where a small plane traveled off the runway in Martin County after landing Saturday evening.

Master Trooper Rico L. Stephens with the N.C. State Highway Patrol told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins that officials responded at 5:43 p.m. on Saturday to the scene at the Martin County Airport. Troopers found a single-engine Cessna 305 had veered into a ditch after traveling off the runway.

The pilot, William Plaster, 66, and passenger Dawn Plaster, 58, both of Washington, were transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was cleared and turned over by the highway patrol to the FAA and NTSB Saturday evening for further investigation of the crash.