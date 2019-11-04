PCC hosts ‘FAFSA Monday’ to help students apply for the aid

The free application for federal student aid otherwise known as ‘FAFSA’ provides grants, loans and work-study funds for nearly 13 million students across 6,000 different colleges.

According to the Department of Education, FAFSA awards more than $122 billion to students annually.

Although the acronym may be hard to say applying for the aid is rather easy and beneficial.

Each first Monday of the month between the hours of 5 and 7 in the evening, Pitt County Community College hosts FAFSA Monday to assist students with the filing of the application along with answering any questions from students about the 2020-2021 academic year.

The application office opened just over a month ago and will continue to accept applications until July.

However, the aid that they give to students is limited each year.

So, if you’re a high school student looking to capitalize make sure to submit your application as early as possible.