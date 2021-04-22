Failed storm drain pipe causes sinkhole along wall of Rocky Mount overpass

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers about a sinkhole driving him crazy.

Pictures show the pavement caved in beneath U.S. Highway 64 at Wesleyan Boulevard.

The driver, who asked not to be named, wants to know when the North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to fix the road issue. He said it’s been like this for at least two months.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith reached out to the state DOT.

Spokesperson Andrew Barksdale said crews plan to make repairs “later this month.”

“We will have a contractor bore a new drain pipe underneath U.S. 64 to create a new drain pipe and to bypass the failed, disjointed pipe going down the slope wall. By boring, I mean we will drill the hole for the new pipe underneath U.S. 64 without closing lanes or tearing up pavement,” said Barksdale.

Why did this occur?

Barksdale said several months ago the original storm drain pipe that collects water here from U.S. Highway 64 down the slope wall into the drain system buckled.

“Over time, the original drain going down the slope wall became disjointed (broke into a few smaller pieces) and allowed storm runoff (water) to run outside of the drain pipe and thus eventually eroded the soil underneath the slope wall, buckling the pavement of the slope wall,” said NCDOT spokesperson Andrew Barksdale.

Once the new pipe is installed, the old pipe will be removed from the slope wall and crews will resurface the area.

NCDOT estimates the work to be completed by June.

We’ll update you when work begins.

Do you have something driving you crazy on the roads? Email Laura Smith at LSmith@cbs17.com She will try and get you answers.