Faith-based organization packs food boxes for students in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A faith-based organization in Pitt County has been working to pack boxes of food for students in need.

The Community Feeding Our Children program is put on by the Churches Outreach Network of Pitt County.

Last year, the non-profit packed 100 boxes, and this year they are packing 500.

Each box will go to a Pitt County student in need before Christmas break.

Organizers say students are more likely to experience hunger when school is out of session.

Organizers of the program say each year many families say they are so thankful for the gift.

“First, they were thanking God and that is what I want them to do,” said Rev. Dr. Rodney Coles. It’s important for us to be able to help bring food to them.”

Each box is packed full of healthy food options.

Organizers hope the box also encourages healthy eating lifestyles.

“I think a lot of times we tell people ‘Eat healthy, eat healthy’ but we aren’t walking them through how to eat healthy,” said Rev. Coles.

The Churches Outreach Network is also accepting monetary donations.

Members say 100% of the proceeds will help this community feeding effort.