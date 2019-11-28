Faith-based organization provides Thanksgiving meals to families, community members in need

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Grifton Mission Ministries will be serving hundreds of community members a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

The effort is a part of the national event Operation Turkey.

More than 75,000 meals are expected to be served this year on Thanksgiving across the country. Many of which will be served here in the East.

Grifton Mission Ministries plans to serve around 800 meals. It is all on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Community members in need can stop by the mission for a hot meal or take a food box home.

“Just come on, just be yourself,” said Billy Tarlton, G.M.M, site coordinator. “If you are hungry come we want to feed you. We don’t discriminate against anybody – race, creed, color, anything – we are all the same in God’s eyes and that is what we are here for.”

The mission normally serves hot meals and food boxes on Mondays and Thursdays anyway so it was important for them to continue the tradition on Thanksgiving as well.

You can stop by the mission to eat or grab your to-go box on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.