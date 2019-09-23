Fall allergies begin to cause discomfort for many in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Monday is the first day of fall and many are beginning to experience fall allergies.

Allergy specialists say they have already been bombarded with cases this year. They believe recent muggy and wet conditions from Hurricane Dorian are to blame.

Ragweed and mold spores commonly cause fall-time flair ups.

Runny and stuffy nose, itchy and watery eyes, even rashes are some of the types of symptoms people deal with. Children and those who spend a lot of time outside are more at risk.

“Avoid outdoor activities in the morning time,” said Dr. Sherif Taha, Allergy Partners of Eastern North Carolina. “Especially early in the morning where usually the pollens are at peak. If you do any jogging, walking activities you can spare until the evening or afternoon that would be better.”

Specialists say you can also take allergy medication to help soothe symptoms.

“We have nasal sprays, we have antihistamines, some are over-the-counter some are prescription drugs, and we also have what we call ‘allergy shots’ for patients who get it in a bad way,” said Dr. Taha.

If you think you may have fall allergies it is important to talk to your doctor and get tested.