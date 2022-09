CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Ready to have some fun in the leaves?

On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Spirit & Truth Cathedral of Fresh Fire’s Fall Fest will be held at Chocowinity Recreation Complex.

The free event will feature food, music, rides, and fun games.

There will also be contests and health and wellness segments as well.