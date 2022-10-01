AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Bringing the community together is the goal of Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church’s annual Fall Festival, which was held in Ayden on Saturday.

The festival had a yard sale, bake sale and chicken dinner during the day with an auction taking place in the evening. According to Youth Pastor Jonathan Whitford, more than 500 chicken dinners were sold, and the volunteers planned to cook from sunrise to sundown.

Folks at Elm Grove said they were excited for the event and that it was just one of the many ways the church tries to bring the community together.

“We’ve had so many people who are a part of the church or just the community and it just brings everyone else together to just really love each other, but also love others out. It really shows the support the community has for the church and the church has for the community,” said Whitford.

Elm Grove officials also said they look forward to future community-raising events and making next year’s Fall Festival even bigger.