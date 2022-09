GRANTSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A good event for a good cause is coming to Grantsboro.

On October 22, the Fall Motorcycle Ride in Memory of Jamal Jones will be held in Grantsboro. The event will start at 10:30 am with the ride starting at Pamlico Community College located at 5059 NC 306.

Registration begins at 9 am and the fee is $30.

The event is being organized by Love Thy Neighbor, Inc., with proceeds benefiting the Bayboro Development Center, a re-entry center for released offenders.