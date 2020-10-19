Fall prescription drug take-back event ‘Pills Can Kill’ announced for Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Saturday, October 24 Carteret County law enforcement agencies will hold the fall “Pills Can Kill” prescription drug take-back program in conjunction with “Operation Medicine Drop.”

This one-day event will make it convenient for the public to rid their homes of potentially dangerous prescription drugs.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., citizens will be able to drop off their unused prescription medication to deputies and police officers who will be at all five Food Lion locations in Carteret County.

The group will not be able to accept liquids, needles, or sharps of any kind.

“We really want to focus on getting “controlled” medication, especially painkillers, out of people’s homes if they are no longer needed. Reducing access and availability helps to prevent misuse of these drugs,” said Sheriff Asa Buck.

If citizens can’t make it to the event Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office and Police Departments across the county have medication disposal drop boxes in their lobbies and are available during normal business hours.

Another important part of the “Pills Can Kill” program is the safe storage of the medication. Many people have to keep these medicines in their homes.

It is imperative that people store their medication in a manner that prevents others from accessing them. Some helpful tips are:

• Don’t leave medication out in plain view.

• Don’t keep medication in obvious places (i.e. the medicine cabinet or the cabinet over the kitchen sink.)

• Keep “controlled” medication (painkillers, anxiety drugs) in a secure place known only to you and a trusted family member.

• Keep a count of your medication