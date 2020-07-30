Families are looking at nanny services for extra help ahead of the school year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Parents all over the east are looking for the best and safest options for child care during this pandemic.

During virtual learning days working parents are wondering how they’ll manage. From day camps to daycare there are many options for families.

However, consumer experts say they’ve noticed an increase in the hiring of nannies.

The Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina tells 9 On Your Side they are tracking more searches in the east for nanny and nanny share services.

With concerns over COVID, and the need for some extra help, the BBB suggests if you chose the nanny route:

Be clear on your needs

Consider your budget

Research legal requirements

Research your state’s laws on workers’ compensation insurance

Arrange a meeting

Nanny shares are also popular options. That’s when you literally share a nanny with another family. If that’s the case, be sure to discuss shared expenses, expectations, and responsibilities.

“Hiring a nanny or doing a nanny share option is definitely more than just protecting yourself from potentially getting infected by coronavirus . There are also financial aspects that are involved and also moral aspects,” said Catherine Honeycutt, Communications Specialist, Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina

Because of that, the BBB suggests making a contract. Once you find the right fit the contract should clearly state the pay, hours, time off, sick days, and living arrangement if applicable.

Plus, you should always go through an interview process.

That includes running a background check and contacting references.