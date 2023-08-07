Editor’s note: WNCT is hosting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern North Carolina Telethon on Friday. Reporter Sarah Gray Barr is bringing us stories of families who have benefitted from the love and support of the Ronald McDonald House in Greenville.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nikki Pfost had a baby on Jan. 3 and got to the Ronald McDonald House in Greenville on Jan. 8.

“I’ve been here ever since,” Pfost said. “They’re them, extremely amazing. They provide a room, food, anything that you need, they have it for you.” “But being here, they make it comfortable. They treat you like family and they’re very loving people.”

Nikki’s daughter, Nazier Ann, was born at 25 weeks.

“She was born at two pounds. And then after she was born, she kind of dropped a little bit of weight. So, she was right at maybe a pound and a half because she was born at 25 weeks,” Pfost said. “She spent about two months in the NICU, and she’s been upstairs for about four weeks now. So hopefully she’s on her way of coming home.

“But it’s because of a few hiccups that she’s been having, so that don’t wanna send her home yet. It gets kind of rough, but when I come back here, everybody’s so welcoming and lovable. They’ll give you anything that you need. They ask you how you’re doing every day.”

It’s a place to rest, smile, cry, laugh, sleep and love.

The Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina has helped thousands of families in their toughest time of need. It’s truly the house that love built.

Just ask the McCleve Family.

“They were see-through, they were a pound and a half each, “It was a really long time before I think we understood that they were going to survive,” said Andi McCleve.

Andi gave birth to twins, Tyrael and Sheo. Their due date was Feb. 23. They were born Aug. 5. The McCleve family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House for six months.

