Family dispute leads to shooting, one in critical condition

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting on Saturday.

Upon arrival an investigation began and revealed that Marvin Hall is responsible for shooting his cousin after a family dispute.

Hall was arrested at his residence in Cove City, N.C. shortly after the shooting and is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

The victim was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, N.C. where he is listed in critical condition. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Hall is being held under a one million dollar secured bond.