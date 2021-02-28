Family hopes $20,000 reward leads to justice in Wilson County quadruple murder

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Three families have waited more than four years for justice.

Their loved ones were shot and killed inside their own Wilson County home in late 2016.

A reward is providing renewed hope.

“I cry a lot,” Lois Pearce said.

For Lois and her husband, Michael Pearce, the pain and grief are still overwhelming. They lost their daughter, Tammy, and her son, Shane more than four years ago.

“Very loving, cared, they cared for people. They’d give you the shirt off their back,” Michael Pearce said.

Tammy and Shane Pearce along with their significant others, Selby Outland and Nikki Privette were murdered.

The Pearces are speaking out for the first time since the murders. Lois Pearce has been fearful there could be retaliation.

The victim’s bodies were found inside the Banks Lane East home they shared on Christmas Eve 2016.

Lois Pearce told CBS 17 she made the discovery and called for help. She said she will never forget what she saw that day.

“I would have taken their place. I would’ve given my life up for them. It’s very hard to talk,” Lois said.

A man who was already serving time in jail was charged in connection with the quadruple homicide but prosecutors, citing a lack of evidence, dropped the case.

CBS 17 asked the couple if they thought the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, who’s been investigating the case, has done enough.

“Absolutely not. No. It’s like they don’t really care,” Lois Pearce said.

The state is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“I pray every night for something to be done. So we’ve had some kind of closure,” Michael Pearce said.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 237-2118 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.