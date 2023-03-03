WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County branch of the NAACP announced that there will be a vigil Friday evening in memory of James Windale Lanier, who was shot and killed by a Wallace police officer last Friday in an incident that is being investigated by the SBI.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. last Friday, Feb. 24, in the parking lot of the Express Mini Mart, located at 814 N. Norwood St. in Wallace. Police Chief James “Jimmy” Crayton called the SBI and requested the investigation, according to a Wallace Police Department Facebook post.

“(Lanier’s) death has left more questions than answers, and the family, along with the Duplin County Branch of the NAACP are looking forward to hearing more answers from the local authorities,” an NAACP press release says.

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. Friday night at the site of the incident. It is open to the public.