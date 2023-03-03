WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County branch of the NAACP announced that there will be a vigil Friday evening in memory of James Windale Lanier, who was shot and killed by a Wallace police officer last Friday in an incident that is being investigated by the SBI.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. last Friday, Feb. 24, in the parking lot of the Express Mini Mart, located at 814 N. Norwood St. in Wallace. Police Chief James “Jimmy” Crayton called the SBI and requested the investigation, according to a Wallace Police Department Facebook post.
“(Lanier’s) death has left more questions than answers, and the family, along with the Duplin County Branch of the NAACP are looking forward to hearing more answers from the local authorities,” an NAACP press release says.
The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. Friday night at the site of the incident. It is open to the public.
“The Duplin County NAACP stands with the family and community in calling for transparencyDuplin County NAACP
from the Wallace Police Department. We look forward to a complete and thorough
investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation. We call on District Attorney Ernie Lee to
release all footage, body camera and security video from the store. James deserves justice,
his family deserves closure, and this community deserves the opportunity to put this issue
to rest. The only way to achieve that is through full transparency. Additionally, we want to
see the department’s policies on use of lethal force and engaging citizens having a mental
health crisis. As mental health crises become broadened in our community, officers need to
have adequate and appropriate training to respond to and handle these situations.”