Family of 6 safely escapes residential fire in Jacksonville early Thursday morning

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A family of six and the family cat safely escaped a residential fire in Sherwood Forest in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services responded to 104 King Richard Court at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire was swiftly extinguished.

Red Cross and Jones Onslow EMC also responded.

A cat belonging to the family was found hiding in a closet and has been returned to the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

