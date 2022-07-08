WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) – Carnie Hedgepeth is continuing to make some overall progress despite recent setbacks after being in a serious motorcycle crash last month.

The Beaufort County Emergency Services director was seriously injured while riding his motorcycle in western Pitt County on June 20. He has been at ECU Health Greenville during the recovery process.

According to a Facebook post by Hedgepeth’s family to the Arthur Christian Church and Beaufort County Emergency Services pages, Hedgepeth has briefly opened his eyes several times but still is nonverbal and mostly unresponsive. He has developed a fever, and the medical staff is currently treating him for a urinary tract infection.

Hedgepeth has been working with Beaufort County since 2017.

The latest Facebook post read:

Carnie briefly opened his eyes several times since our last update but continues to be nonverbal and mostly unresponsive. He has developed a fever, and medical staff is currently treating him for a UTI.

God is good, and he continues to provide as only he can. We have found comfort and strength in Psalms 119:165 today. “Great peace have those who love your law, and nothing can make them stumble.”

God also continues to speak to us through songs of worship, like this one titled “Just Haven’t Seen It Yet.” Please continue to join us as we worship through our weakness and wait for God to reveal his perfectly timed plan. We also ask that everyone continue to pray for Carnie’s ability to open his eyes and awake from this period of rest.