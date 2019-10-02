Family, school supporting girl who was shot, paralyzed while in Nash County home

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — At Nashville Elementary School, Miasia Perry’s desk sits empty. She was only about a week into second grade when everything changed.

On Sept. 5, as Hurricane Dorian churned off North Carolina’s coast, Miasia’s grandfather heard a loud noise he thought was the storm.

“It wasn’t,” recalled Miasa’s grandfather, Elton Andrews. “It was bullets coming through my house.”

Miasia Perry

A bullet struck Miasia, leaving her unable to walk.

So far, she’s spent nearly a month in the hospital.

Her family is by her side, but family members aren’t the only ones supporting her. Miasia’s school is behind her, too.

“Our students, they’ve really embraced trying to cheer her on and let her know how much they believe in her,” said Nashville Elementary Principal Quintin Mangano.

Nashville Elementary is making sure Miasia knows she’s loved, with visits, presents, and messages she can watch from her hospital room.

“We’re trying to support her family,” said Mangano. “A lot of that comes with just love but they also do need financial support, so we’re trying to help with that too.”

This week the school is hosting a hat day and a drawing to raise money for Miasia’s recovery.

“It means a lot,” said her grandfather. “More than words can express.”

Despite all she’s been through, Miasia still finds reasons to smile. She keeps others smiling too.

It’s been a tough start to the school year at Nashville Elementary.

“It’s a real sad moment and sad event, but I think that Miasia’s response is going to inspire everybody,” said Mangano. “That will be a big celebration the day she comes back to school,” he added.

For now, her desk is waiting for her.

If you’d like to help with Miasia’s recovery, you can contact Nashville Elementary School.

Her family also has set up a GoFundMe page.



A member of the community is also selling T-shirts to benefit Miasia.