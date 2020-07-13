Family tries to help 2 men struggling in the water

CRYSTAL COAST, N.C. (WNCT) Avid surfer Brent Nevadomski rushed to help surfers trying to rescue two swimmers in distress.

“I came to help them and they were trying to keep him on the board and afloat as the waves were pushing us,” said Nevadomski.

Once back onshore, Nevadomski’s cousin, nurse Alise Pocta, began performing CPR.

“I could see the man wasn’t breathing, so we started CPR right away,” said Pocta.

Then, people on the beach spotted someone else unconscious floating in the water.



Volunteers and first responders tried but failed to revive both men.

The victims, 72-year-old James Burton from Cornelius, and 73-year-old John Emerline from Raleigh.



Alise says the ocean is unpredictable and wants everyone to be safe.

“Just be careful it can happen in seconds all of a sudden you can touch and then two seconds later you cant and then you’re stuck out there I would say don’t go out alone and if you’re not comfortable definitely don’t go,” said Pocta.