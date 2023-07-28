WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Barbecue is a way of life for many across Eastern North Carolina.

In Bertie County, people are holding on to memories and remembering the taste of the food Bunn’s Barbecue served. The well-known restaurant announced earlier this week that it has closed.

WNCT reached out to the owners for comment but they declined.

Many people have still been arriving only to be disappointed with the “closed until further notice sign” on the door. For more than 80 years, this is the place where people have come to enjoy each other’s company along with the good food. Since 1938, this BBQ parlor has lasted and served many.

In the 1960s, the Russell Family took over the ownership. Bunn’s even lasted through multiple floods, bouncing back each time. But now that it’s closed, it leaves many recalling the memories and meals this special restaurant held.

“Bunn’s BBQ is certainly a tie to Windsor. If people go to Windsor they say they’re going to Bunn’s or if they’re visiting they make sure to go to Bunn’s,” said Windsor Mayor Lewis Hoggard.

More and more people have been coming to see the restaurant closed for themselves and to take pictures.

“I hate it. Now my son lives in Florida and he would ask me to bring him some of Bunn’s BBQ when we would go see him,” said Floyd Alexander, an Edenton resident.

Some remain hopeful this isn’t the end of Bunn’s BBQ and that the doors will reopen again to continue to serve their special Eastern North Carolina BBQ.