Fans cheer on ECU baseball at watch party

East Carolina University baseball fans cheered on the Pirates during their matchup against the University of Louisville Friday.

There was a watch party outside of ECU’s student center for game one of super regional play Friday afternoon.

Students, staff and families came out to watch the matchup between the Pirates and Cardinals.

“We would have loved to been hosting the super regional,” Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach said.

That didn’t work out for us, but if you think of the energy that was out here for the regional, there needs to be an opportunity for Pirate fans to gather and be part of Pirate Nation and root on our boys. These men are great students. Many of them got drafted in the MLN Draft recently, and they are humble. They are a family, and I am proud to be part of that family.”

Game two is Saturday at 3 p.m. in Louisville.