Farmers in the east continue to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – People in the east’s farming industry say the pandemic is making their business difficult every day.

They point to one of the signs of that difficulty, low prices for their crops.

A 9th generation farmer says, several months into the pandemic, the virus’ challenges are continuing to add up.

One of the most direct impacts is on commodity prices.

Corn now sells at $3.70 a bushel.

Farmers like Frankie Pursur of Vanceboro say the bushel price, accounting for inflation, should be around $5.00.

Pursur is pleading with state and federal lawmakers to provide help, but says he’s not holding his breath.

“You don’t really know what it’s going to be from year to year because of different programs and you don’t know what part of the country has been declared a disaster area. What little bit of money we always get, is always just enough to keep your head above water,” he explains.

Pursur says the coronavirus is just the latest challenge in agriculture.

Farmers have faced reduced demand on their products due to international trade conflicts.

They’ve also lost crops due to natural disasters like hurricanes and droughts.

There is a way you can help this industry and the people in it, they ask you to buy local as much as possible.