GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County is well known for its farm acreage. With crop season beginning this month and the crisis in Ukraine continuing, local farmers are already trying to adjust.

“In this situation, the pipeline for natural gas runs through Ukraine. And as a result of that, if that is restricted, and we can’t gain access to that in the manufacturing of fertilizers, that can have a major impact in terms of what happens to us on the farm,” said Mitch Smith, agriculture extension agent for the NC Cooperative Extension Service in Pitt County.

Farmers have been advised to conduct soil sample testing to see what fertilizers they really need. But it’s not only fertilizer that is affected.

“Wheat is probably the most important commodity affected by this current conflict. Russia is a number one exporter of wheat in the world, and Ukraine is number five,” Smith said. “So as a result of this, that will affect prices in terms of what’s being sold.

“And other countries if you have higher prices, other countries will respond and they’re planning, trying to take advantage of this market. So that’s a tremendous issue right now but really higher input cost will affect farmers’ profitability.”

Smith said there could now be a new soybean trend over the next couple of months due to the limitation of fertilizer. Soybeans make their own nitrogen instead of relying heavily on nitrogen fertilizers like other crops.

“We know we need a certain level of fertilizer we need. We know fuel prices, were up as a result of the conflict in Ukraine,” Smith said. “So this is going to be a difficult season for our producers and trying to adjust to these changes as they occur. It’s very difficult to know where we’ll be in six months given the current conflict we have.”

Even though farmers know this is going to be a difficult season, Smith said they’ve been advising farmers to make informed decisions, hoping to have a successful crop season.