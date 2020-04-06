Farmers with “pick your own” stands gear up for changes

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Across the East, farmers and everyday people are gearing up for strawberry picking season.

At Southside Farms, farmers say they’re still trying to be as safe as possible with COVID-19.

Even with hand sanitizer in short supply, they have washing stations for employees and people coming to pick their own fruit.

They also have stricter picking guidelines for employees.

Folks working at the farm must wear gloves. The fruit they pick goes directly in the same buckets that will be sold to consumers in an effort to cut down on contact.

They’ve also started limiting the amount of people allowed in their market area.

Leaders at the farm say business is still good.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase,” said Billy Harding, a grower at Southside Farms. “We’re just now selling strawberries. We’ve sold a ton of tomatoes and lettuce already. So, I would say an increase especially with people just wanting to get outside.”

Harding also said the farm offers curbside pick-up for produce.

All you have to do is call ahead.