FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new art trail in Farmville is combining creative expression with history while highlighting local artists and giving visitors a taste of this rich small town.

Created in partnership with the Farmville Public Library, the Community Arts Council, the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and The Farmville Group, the installation was created to emphasize the arts. The 1.2-mile art trail begins and ends at the Farmville Public Library, weaving throughout downtown Farmville with 20 marked locations along the way. It features murals, ghost signs, sculptures, local galleries and more scattered throughout downtown.

“It started out as just a small idea that we would continue to emphasize the arts. We partnered with East Carolina University and some of the East Carolina graduate students came over and painted murals like this one [H.B. Sugg Celebration Mural] and many throughout town. And that small change really kind of kicked things off, got things going. Lori Drake, Executive Director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce

Drake says once they realized they had all these different pieces of art, they wanted to build on that, and figure out a way to combine these pieces with the history and tourism the town gets. Drake said in Farmville, they like to say they are “located at the corner of creativity and commerce.”

QR codes posted at each stop on the trail feature audio recordings from local artists and local experts further explaining the significance and the meaning behind each art piece.

Drake says it creates a great opportunity to just take a breather and explore all the town has to offer.

“It kind of meanders through downtown so the nice thing is if you want you can stop and get a bite to eat or get some ice cream on the way if it’s a really hot day,” Drake said.