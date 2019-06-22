Farmville celebrates the beginning of summer!

Kids in Pitt County got the chance to stay cool and have some fun today celebrating the beginning of summer.
“Summer Splash“ happened today in Farmville.
It’s a way for the city to provide free, safe and fun entertainment for the kids.
Those who came got the chance to play in bouncy houses, stay cool with water slides, listen to music and get some sweet treats.
“Anything we can do as a community to provide a safe fun experience that’s what we’ll do.“ Said Donnie Green Chief of Police, Farmville.
They plan to do more events like this in the future.