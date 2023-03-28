FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A basketball camp will be happening this Saturday at Farmville Central High School.

The Farmville Central High School Spring Basketball Camp will be from 10 am to 2 pm and will focus on skill development and stamina.

The special guests for the event will be East Carolina University’s Amiya Joyner (AAC Freshman of the Year), DeOndre Phillips (FCHS assistant coach), and Tyler Maye (Former NCA&T standout). There will be snacks and drinks provided and the first 25 registrants will get a free T-Shirt.

The cost is $40 dollars per child. The camp is eligible for ages 5-15.

Farmville High School is located at 3308 E Wilson St. in Farmville. All proceeds will be going to the FCHS Athletic Dept.