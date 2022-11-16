FARMVILLE, N.C. — A kid in Farmville is inspiring many.

Xavier “Ziggy” Williams is a 12-year-old with autism. He was diagnosed when he was 3. He has faced many challenges and one, in particular, has touched the community.

Ziggy tried out for his school’s basketball team and didn’t make it. While some would be upset, he was inspired. He told his mom, Ashanti Williams, “Michael Jordan didn’t make the first team he tried out for either.”

With this knowledge, he decided to start his own basketball program for kids with autism and other special needs.

They will be having a fundraiser on Saturday at 11 a.m at Farmville Middle School. Check out their Facebook page to find out more.

