Farmville town commissioners to discuss having food trucks in town

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville town commissioners are opening up the floor to talk about food trucks in their town.

For the past year, a moratorium has been in place keeping any new food trucks from operating in the town. Monday night at 6:30, commissioners are hoping to set new guidelines about where they can go, now long they can be there and what daily fee they’ll be charged.

Some residents say they are afraid the new ordinance will keep food trucks out of Farmville. Town leaders say otherwise.

“It is not the goal to keep food trucks out of Farmville, it is to have a standard that all food trucks can operate by,” Farmville Mayor John Moore said. “It is a standard and regulation so they know what they’re doing and we know what we’re doing.”

Moore said people are welcome to attend the meeting and voice their opinions or concerns about the issue.