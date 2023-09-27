FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People gathered at the Farmville Community Garden on Wednesday to celebrate a year of growth.

The celebrations brought out the Heirloom Gardens Oral History Project, a group of people from Princeton and Spelman University as well as the UJAMAA Cooperative Farming Alliance.

“We want to build a bridge to the elders, to folks who are trying to carry forward these rare culturally meaningful varieties,” Princeton University Research Specialist Tessa Lowinske Desmond said.

The group wanted to collect oral accounts of Farmville’s agriculture.

“We travel around the country, and we collect these stories, so they’ll be available for the future. The future. For farmers, for research and for the past, for keeping their stories,” UJAMAA Cooperative Farming Alliance President and Founder Bonnetta Adeeb said.

The project wants to learn about crops lost to time, and the people who used to eat them.

“(Tuesday), we were with a gentleman in Greenville, and he shared stories of growing up on a farm, playing in the woods, eating wild plums, finding what he called wild pomegranates,” Lowinske Desmond said.

This is just the beginning, Farmville officials said.

“This is a commitment between our groups. This is not a one-off where people are swooping in to record stories and leave. We’re hoping to have multiple visits over the next two years,” Farmville Community Garden Director Zac Hackney said.

Those with the project agreed.

“I’ve already found a mustard green called salad green that I knew I hadn’t quite found all the mustard that my family ate, but I found that here and, hopefully, we’ll be doing more work with the people here,” said Adeeb.