FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – S&S Farms is the recipient of the 2021 State Conservation Farm Family of the Year award. The award is given by the North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation District.

S&S Farms owner Steve Sutton said he has a deep passion for conservation and a sense of responsibility to keep the environment clean.

“Not only do we owe it to ourselves, but we owe it to our neighbor. I know words, we need to, we need to make sure that creeks, streams, waterways are clean for people’s enjoyment,” he said.

Sutton and his family have been operating the farm for more than 40 years. The 3,000-acre farm grows corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton.

“The main things that we’ve done through the years, in particular, our no-till crop, or no-till conservation efforts, our chemical, and water conservation efforts,” said Sutton.

He explained that no-till farming is a method for growing that does not disturb the soil and prevents erosion. Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District Chairman, Leroy Smith, said they chose S&S Farms because they are doing everything right.

“Well, S&S Farms does everything possible to produce food and fiber for America, and they do it all within the guidelines for protecting the soil and water,” said Smith.

Smith said it’s important to reward proper conservation efforts in the agriculture industry because, “Farmers got a harder job every year, there’s more and more people to feed, and there’s less land.”

The family even operates a strawberry farm, Homeplace Strawberries, where they provide educational opportunities to kids about farming and conservation.

“It is then that we began to instruct, or to help our children understand the importance of agriculture,” said Sutton.

He added that when his children take over, they will continue the same conservation practices, and he hopes his family serves as an example to other farmers in the state and country.