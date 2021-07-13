Farmville Fire Department to get station upgrade

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new fire department facility in Farmville is bringing the emergency crew into the 21st century.

The current 104-year-old building doesn’t have sleeping quarters, showers and has limited storage. A 10-foot door is also hindering the department’s ability to fit in an aerial fire truck.

The new station will be relocated from Main Street to the corner of May Boulevard and West Horne Avenue.

“We are all volunteers, so we are not necessarily always there, so we had to go to the station first to get the trucks,” said Farmville Fire Chief Tommy Brady. “Moving out to the corner of 258, you’re on a major highway so it’s easy to get back in town, but we also can get right onto the four-lane (highway). It’s just less congested, a lot easier to get in and out.”

A new building plan was approved in June. It will include several new amenities including five dorm rooms and a training room.