Farmville haunts, educates the town with Ghost Walk 2021

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend is here and that means it’s time for Halloween and all of its festivities.

People in Farmville are celebrating by strolling through the haunted downtown area as part of Farmville Ghost Walk 2021. The event, which is held by the Farmville Community Arts Council runs through Saturday from 6-8:01 p.m.

The event was so popular that Ghost Walk Director Greg Smith said tickets for the event sold out. People who purchased a ticket can experience the spirits that linger in town while spooky ghosts add a little scare along the way.

Smith said next year they plan to get even more people out to scare.

Erin Jenkins will have more on this during 9OYS News at 10 on CW and on 9OYS News at 11.