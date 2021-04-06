Farmville leaders approve new food truck ordinance, vendors speak out

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People in Farmville are speaking out against the new food truck guidelines.

Monday night at the county commissioner’s meeting, officials voted and passed new food truck ordinances. Those against the new ordinance said they fear this will stop vendors from coming to town. However, its own leaders believe the new guidelines are great for the town and will aid in the town’s growth.

“They finally know that we have an ordinance that is going to work, so we’re excited about that opportunity and the variety of food that it will bring,” said Mayor John Moore.

Moore said the ordinances are needed and will help with the town’s growth.

“The guidelines were finally created so the vendors know exactly what we’re doing. across the board, a number of food vendors feel this is a fair fee to pay,” he said.

The daily fee for food trucks to operate will be $75, and there is no limit to how many food trucks can operate at the same time. The ordinance also includes how many days they can operate, how far they have to be from a brick and mortar business and no option for annual fees.

The owner of Ole Time Smokehouse challenged the new guidelines. He released a statement through his lawyer stating the new rules are too restrictive.

“$75 a day, limited to two trucks, limited to two times a week. What other business is regulated like that?” said Billy Strickland, of Strickland Agner Pittman in Goldsboro.

Farmville Town Manager David P. Hodgkins said the new ordinances are due to food trucks not paying taxes or utilities like brick and mortar stores in town.

“We do not get any tax revenue from them, we don’t get any utility revenue from them,” Hodgkins said. There is no intent to get rid of food trucks. We just feel they need to be regulated like any other business.”

Moore said the town has received many phone calls with food trucks interested in coming to the area and also has some others lined up to visit and work in the town.