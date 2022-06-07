FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Farmville’s library is offering some fun activities for children this summer.

The Farmville Public Library earned a $5,000 grant from the Bergeron Trust. That money is used for new play equipment, stem kits and much more. Librarians there said this summer is all about the oceans and planned activities are themed around summer and the seas.

“So this summer is oceans of possibilities at your library. So we’re gonna have lots of beach and ocean and pirate-themed stories and activities, including ECU, which will be here with their conservative lab for Blackbeard ships. I’ll be here with real pirate facts and artifacts this summer,” said Farmville Public Library’s Heather Harden.

The library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..