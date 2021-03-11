Farmville Parks and Rec ready to invite people to spring programs

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Parks and Rec will be hosting programs over the next couple of months for the community. Directors with the parks department say this is a way for families and people in the area to get involved.

They will host different sports events and practices as a part of their spring programs. Director Diane White says they are preparing the areas to welcome people into spring.

“Right now, we are going to each park and seeing what is needed, whether it is more mulch or new picnic tables or to fix any playground equipment and maybe tighten some bolts before the start of spring,” said White.

She said they are grateful for all the support from those in the Farmville community.