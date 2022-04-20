FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Farmville Police Department has given the all-clear after the department said it responded to a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

In a post to the Farmville Police Department’s Facebook page, officials said they “responded to a bomb threat at our schools.” The post didn’t specify if every school was on alert and when the bomb threat came.

Officials said the schools were placed on lockdown so officers could conduct an investigation. The person who they said made the call was located and interviewed.

Officials said once the threat was determined to be a hoax, the lockdown was lifted and classes resumed.

No further details were released.