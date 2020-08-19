Fast Track Driving School ride-along program coming to Carteret County Speedway

PELETIER, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Speedway will be bringing fans closer to the action in a partnership with the Fast Track High-Performance Driving School.

The track will allow fans to ride around the track in a two-seater NASCAR Cup Series car at speed around the speedway with an experienced racer behind the wheel.

Pricing options will vary based on the number of laps.

The ride-along program is available by reservation – which are now being accepted.

Carteret County Speedway and Fast Track High-Performance Driving School kicks off the ride-along experience on Thursday.

The experience will include instruction and orientation, a photo session, ride-along at speed for anywhere from 3-10 laps, and lunch will be available at the Goodyears at Moonshiner’z restaurant in the speedway infield.

Rates are as follows: Three (3) laps – $29.95, five (5) laps – $59.95, 10 laps – $99.95.

Corporate group rates are available upon request, and reservations are required.

For more information about the Fast Track ride-along experience at Carteret County Speedway or to make a reservation, call 252-436-7223.