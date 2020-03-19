Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  12
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - New Bern Beaufort County Schools Christ Covenant School City of Greenville, NC Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Northampton County District Court Pitt County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School

Father and son arrested for multiple break-ins, thefts in Nash County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Detectives with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office identified a father and son responsible for multiple break-ins.

On Sunday and Monday, the sheriff’s received several calls for breaking into storage buildings, residences, and vehicles which also led the suspects to commit several larcenies.

Detectives said, Nash County Citizens stepped up and were able to identify the suspects.

Melvin Ray Edmondson, the father, was charged with:

  • Failure to change the address (sex offender)
  • Five counts of break/enter
  • Five counts of larceny
  • Three counts of larceny
  • Attempt break/enter.

He received a $130,000 bond.

Thomas Ray Edmondson, the son, was charged with:

  • Five counts of break/enter
  • Five counts of larceny
  • Three counts of larceny
  • Attempt break/enter

He received a $102,000.00 bond.

A Nashville District Court date for both suspects was set for May 14, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV