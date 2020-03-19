Father and son arrested for multiple break-ins, thefts in Nash County

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Detectives with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office identified a father and son responsible for multiple break-ins.

On Sunday and Monday, the sheriff’s received several calls for breaking into storage buildings, residences, and vehicles which also led the suspects to commit several larcenies.

Detectives said, Nash County Citizens stepped up and were able to identify the suspects.

Melvin Ray Edmondson, the father, was charged with:

Failure to change the address (sex offender)

Five counts of break/enter

Five counts of larceny

Three counts of larceny

Attempt break/enter.

He received a $130,000 bond.

Thomas Ray Edmondson, the son, was charged with:

Five counts of break/enter

Five counts of larceny

Three counts of larceny

Attempt break/enter

He received a $102,000.00 bond.

A Nashville District Court date for both suspects was set for May 14, 2020.