TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — A young father drowned while trying to rescue his son and wife from a rip current Friday afternoon.

Topsail Beach Police were called shortly after 3 p.m. to the shoreline near Sea Vista Motel.

Chief of Police Samuel Gervase says eye-witnesses reported the son was swept out to sea, followed by his mother who tried to help him.

The father, Christopher Roberson, 29, began to struggle after trying to rescue them himself.

An anonymous bystander pulled all three out of the water.

CPR was performed, but Roberson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rip current warning flags were flying on Friday.