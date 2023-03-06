RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – Monday marks three days since the tragic deaths of two Onslow County residents after a double homicide on Friday.

Christopher Kornegay was charged with two open counts of murder after being arrested in connection to the deaths of Audrey White and her 14-year-old son Adrie White.

WNCT had the chance to speak with Adries’ father, Dexter White, about what happened.

“Devastated,” said White. “It was devasting,”

When White heard the news about his ex-wife, Audrey, and his son, Adrie, he couldn’t believe it.

“I called his mom. I called him, I called his mom again. And I wanted them to answer the phone even though I knew the truth,” said White.

Deputies responded to a call about a disturbance on Adagio Trail early Friday morning. They arrested Kornegay at the scene and found the bodies dead inside the home with gunshot wounds.

“It’s a pain that no parent should go through,” said White.

White remembers his ex-wife Audrey as a devoted mother to her children.

“She was very involved with them, you know, she made sure she took care of them. She loved them,” White said.

White added his son Adrie loved dinosaurs and even wanted to go into the science field one day.

“One thing he always told me was ‘I’m going to bring the dinosaurs back’ and I’d joke with and say son, ‘They made moves about that. So that’s not a good idea,’” said White.

The two would bond by playing video games every day. He said it broke his heart to not see Adries’ username come up on Friday afternoon.

“That’s my baby boy. He was smart and sweet, a big teddy bear,” said White.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas told 9OYS on Friday his deputies have responded to multiple calls for domestic violence disturbances at the home before. Dexter said Adrie told him his mother and Kornegay would argue, but that he would stay to himself in his room.

“He just said that his mom and [Kornegay] would just argue stuff. So, I said ‘just let me know if anything happens’, he said ‘alright father, I’ll let me know,’” said White.

Now, he just wants to start to move forward and let people know there’s help out there.

“If you’re going through something similar, seek counseling,” said White. “I do know when all this is over, I’m eventually going to get a professional and go to them,” White said.

Kornegay is currently in jail under no bond charged with two open counts of murder.

If you or someone you love is in a domestic violence situation, Onslow Womens Center has resources available. Click here for more information.